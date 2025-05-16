Network Security, Government Regulations, Supply chain

TP-Link router ban urged by Republican legislators

Cybersecurity Dive reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce has been sought by a group of over a dozen Republican lawmakers to prohibit the use of TP-Link routers across the country over its association with the Chinese government, which threatens U.S. national security.

"TP-Link's deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), use of predatory pricing to eliminate trusted U.S. alternatives, and role in embedding foreign surveillance and destructive capabilities into our networks render it a clear and present danger," said the legislators led by Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Such a letter was regarded by TP-Link to include "categorically false" assertions, saying that it has been subjected to a smear campaign. "The Commerce Department does not have legal authority to immediately prohibit sales of TP-Link products. But we are confident that any investigation will lead the Commerce Department to recognize the security of TP-Link's operations and products," TP-Link added.

