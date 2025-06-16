Identity

Tools for Humanity expands ID tech to UK

Digital privacy rights

(Adobe Stock)

Tools for Humanity, the identity verification startup co-founded by OpenAIs Sam Altman, is bringing its iris-scanning Orbs to the UK as part of its broader global expansion, according to Fortune.

Beginning in London, with plans to extend to five other major cities, the Orbs will be installed in public retail locations and shopping centers, eventually becoming self-service kiosks. The device scans a users iris to generate a digital credential known as World ID, intended to differentiate humans from increasingly convincing AI bots and deepfakes. Users who opt in can also receive a crypto token called Worldcoin. While the company claims biometric data remains stored only on users phones, its technology has triggered regulatory concerns, prompting investigations in Germany and Argentina and bans in Spain and Hong Kong. Chief Legal Officer Damien Kieran stated that the company has been in contact with UK regulators in preparation for the launch. The platform currently has 1,500 active Orbs and plans to deploy 12,000 more within the year.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

AI-driven ID fraud surges 195% globally

AI-generated synthetic identity fraud is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, reshaping the global threat landscape and exposing gaps in traditional identity verification systems, TechRadar reports.

AI scams trigger surge in student aid fraud

A surge in financial aid fraud fueled by artificial intelligence is overwhelming U.S. community colleges, leaving identity theft victims like Heather Brady and Brittnee Nelson saddled with loans they never applied for, reports the Associated Press.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds