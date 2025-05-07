Privacy, Data Security, Government Regulations

Todd Snyder subjected to $345K fine over California privacy violations

(Adobe Stock)

Todd Snyder, a national menswear retailer, was mandated by the California Privacy Protection Agency to pay a $345,000 fine after its privacy portal restricted customers from opting out of personal data sharing or sales, as well as conducted excessive data gathering activities, which were in violation of the state's consumer privacy law, The Record reports.

Aside from the monetary penalty, Todd Snyder will also reconfigure its privacy portal to ensure the adoption of appropriate customer opt-out mechanisms, as well as strengthen employee training on data privacy requirements imposed by the CPPA. "Opt-out rights are one way for Californians to assert control over their personal information and protect themselves from real harms. Our Enforcement Division is scrutinizing what businesses are doing to honor Californians' privacy rights," said CPPA Executive Director Tom Kemp. Such a development comes after the agency took action against American Honda Motor Co. and numerous data brokers across the state.

