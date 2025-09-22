Thousands of domains fueled by Lighthouse, Lucid PhaaS platforms

More than 300 brands worldwide have been targeted by the Lighthouse and Lucid phishing-as-a-service platforms through over 17,500 phishing domains, reports The Hacker News

Attackers using either PhaaS platform have been able to create phishing templates for more than 200 global platforms and monitor their victims in real-time, findings from Netcraft revealed.

"Lucid and Lighthouse are examples of how fast the growth and evolution of these platforms can occur and how difficult they can sometimes be to disrupt," said Netcraft researcher Harry Everett. Such findings come months after overlaps between the two services were first observed by PRODAFT researchers.

"While Lighthouse operates independently of the XinXin group, its alignment with Lucid in terms of infrastructure and targeting patterns highlights the broader trend of collaboration and innovation within the PhaaS ecosystem," said PRODAFT.

Meanwhile, another Netcraft report detailed the increased use of email for credential harvesting due to its increased resistance to takedowns.