Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Thousands of Citrix NetScaler instances remain vulnerable to CitrixBleed 2

(Credit: monticellllo &#8211; stock.adobe.com)

(Credit: monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

Ongoing intrusions involving the CitrixBleed 2 vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-5777, were discovered by the Shadowserver Foundation to potentially compromise 3,312 Citrix NetScaler appliances almost two months following the issuance of patches, according to BleepingComputer.

Threat actors could harness the out-of-bounds memory read flaw to exfiltrate session tokens and credentials that could be leveraged for subsequent user session takeovers and multi-factor authentication evasion. On the other hand, more than 4,100 NetScaler instances remain vulnerable to the critical memory overflow issue, tracked as CVE-2025-6543. Attacks with CVE-2025-6543 were reported by the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre to have impacted several critical infrastructure entities across the Netherlands since May. "The NCSC assesses the attacks as the work of one or more actors with an advanced modus operandi. The vulnerability was exploited as a zero-day, and traces were actively removed to conceal compromise at affected organizations," said the NCSC.

Related

Updated CISA vulnerabilities list adds WinRAR, Microsoft bugs

Observed attacks involving the recently disclosed WinRAR path traversal flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-8088, and the older Microsoft Internet Explorer resource management errors issue and Microsoft Excel remote code execution bug, tracked as CVE-2013-3893 and CVE-2007-0671, have prompted their inclusion in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, reports Security Affairs.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassembly

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds