CISA gives agencies 3 days to patch maximum severity Ivanti vulnerability

The Ivanti Sentry vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-10520 , is an operating system (OS) command injection flaw that allows a remote, unauthenticated attacker to achieve remote code execution (RCE) as root on publicly exposed instances in certain configurations, according to an Ivanti advisory published Tuesday.

Ivanti explained that Sentry instances managed by EPMM are protected from this vulnerability by mTLS, while instances managed by Neurons for MDM should not have the management interface exposed to the internet. The advisory also states, “it’s not possible for an unmanaged Sentry to be used in production as the management is what pushes the configuration for device connectivity and authentication.”

The KEV entry for CVE-2026-10520 stated that the flaw can be successfully exploited when the Sentry instance is unmanaged with its endpoints externally reachable. Ivanti denied that any customer instances have been impacted exploitation in the wild, saying the vulnerability was added to the KEV catalog due to exploitation attempts against honeypots.

“Management interfaces should never be exposed to the internet, though honeypots often have misconfigurations to identify malicious behavior,” the Ivanti advisory stated.

WatchTowr Labs published a proof-of-concept for exploitation of CVE-2026-10520 on Wednesday, demonstrating how user-supplied input to an exposed endpoint could achieve pre-authentication command execution. The watchTowr researchers noted that the patch both prevents the risky execution of user-supplied input and blocks all unauthenticated requests.

On Wednesday, The Shadowserver Foundation reported observing 19 public vulnerable Sentry instances in its scans, with two of these instances being backdoored.

The addition of CVE-2026-10520 to the KEV catalog and the three-day deadline follow the recent issuance of CISA’s binding operational directive (BOD) 26-04, which sets out new requirements for federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) agencies to remediate security vulnerabilities based on four main factors: asset exposure, KEV status, exploit automation potential and technical impact.

The new remediation timelines set out by BOD 26-04 shorten deadlines to three days when certain combinations of criteria are met, for example, when then flaw is both in the KEV catalog and enables total control of affected systems, while also involving publicly exposed assets.

“Cyber threat actors exploit unpatched vulnerabilities, and their use of AI may further narrow the time defenders have to react between patch release and possible exploitation. As a result, we must take immediate action to harden American networks and ensure our cybersecurity practices, including our policies for applying patches, address modern and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” the directive states.