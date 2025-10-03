Third-party breach impacts Renault UK customer info

HackRead reports that Renault UK had its customers' data stolen following a cyberattack against a third-party service provider.

Attackers who breached the unnamed external service provider's systems may have nabbed clients' names, phone numbers, email and postal addresses, gender, vehicle registration numbers, and vehicle identification numbers, said Renault UK in breach notification emails sent to its customers.

Efforts to remediate the incident, which has already been contained, are ongoing, according to Renault UK, which stressed that the intrusion did not impact its internal systems, as it warned impacted customers to be wary of suspicious communications seeking personal details.