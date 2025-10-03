Breach, Supply chain
Third-party breach impacts Renault UK customer info
HackRead reports that Renault UK had its customers' data stolen following a cyberattack against a third-party service provider.Attackers who breached the unnamed external service provider's systems may have nabbed clients' names, phone numbers, email and postal addresses, gender, vehicle registration numbers, and vehicle identification numbers, said Renault UK in breach notification emails sent to its customers.Efforts to remediate the incident, which has already been contained, are ongoing, according to Renault UK, which stressed that the intrusion did not impact its internal systems, as it warned impacted customers to be wary of suspicious communications seeking personal details. Renault UK's disclosure comes as automotive manufacturers have been increasingly targeted by cyber intrusion. Jaguar Land Rover had its production disrupted for weeks following a massive cyberattack, while Stellantis, formed after the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, also had its customers' data exposed following a third-party data breach.
