Third-party breach impacts Broadcom employee information
Signage is displayed outside the Broadcom offices on June 7, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
U.S. multinational semiconductor manufacturing company Broadcom had its Middle Eastern employees' data stolen following a September ransomware attack against Business Systems House, which is a partner of its former payroll services provider ADP, reports The Register.
Such a third-party breach which was claimed by the El Dorado ransomware gang linked to the BlackLock operation was noted by Broadcom to have occurred as it was transitioning to another payroll provider. Additional details regarding the extent of the breach were not provided but employees' birthdates, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, national ID numbers, national health insurance ID numbers, health insurance policy numbers, financial account numbers, salary details, and employment termination dates may have been impacted. Meanwhile, ADP said that the incident only impacted a "small subset" of clients within some Middle Eastern countries. "As this was not an ADP incident, we did not directly engage or interact with the bad actor and did not receive any direct communication from them. We did not make or facilitate a ransom payment and, to the best of our knowledge, are not aware of any ransom payment made by BSH," said the ADP spokesperson.
