Breach, Supply chain

Third-party breach hits BMW Financial Services

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

BMW Financial Services had data from 1,952 individuals across the U.S. compromised following a cyberattack against Texas-based fintech firm AIS in February, Cybernews reports.

Unwarranted access into AIS's systems on February 16 allowed threat actors to pilfer names and other redacted information from a number of BMW Financial Services customers, including two Maine residents, according to AIS, which has already launched an investigation into the network breach alongside cybersecurity experts following the discovery of the incident on February 18. Additional details remain unclear but AIS which offers monitoring and processing services to BMW Financial and other companies emphasized that none of BMW Financial's systems and databases have been affected by the intrusion. All individuals impacted by the third-party breach have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services for a year by AIS.

Related

Significant data breach prompts penalties for SK Telecom

Reuters reports that leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom has been ordered by the country's Ministry of Science and ICT to pay an almost $22,000 fine and implement security measures every quarter following a cyberattack disclosed in April that compromised 26.96 million universal subscriber identity module cards.

CIEE One breach compromises nearly 250K records

Security Affairs reports that major Brazilian recruitment and selection service platform CIEE One was discovered by Resecurity to have had 248,725 records belonging to businesses and trainees exfiltrated and later exposed by the financially motivated underground data broker "888".

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds