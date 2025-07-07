Unwarranted access into AIS's systems on February 16 allowed threat actors to pilfer names and other redacted information from a number of BMW Financial Services customers, including two Maine residents, according to AIS, which has already launched an investigation into the network breach alongside cybersecurity experts following the discovery of the incident on February 18. Additional details remain unclear but AIS which offers monitoring and processing services to BMW Financial and other companies emphasized that none of BMW Financial's systems and databases have been affected by the intrusion. All individuals impacted by the third-party breach have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services for a year by AIS.
Breach, Supply chain
Third-party breach hits BMW Financial Services
(Adobe Stock)
BMW Financial Services had data from 1,952 individuals across the U.S. compromised following a cyberattack against Texas-based fintech firm AIS in February, Cybernews reports.
Unwarranted access into AIS's systems on February 16 allowed threat actors to pilfer names and other redacted information from a number of BMW Financial Services customers, including two Maine residents, according to AIS, which has already launched an investigation into the network breach alongside cybersecurity experts following the discovery of the incident on February 18. Additional details remain unclear but AIS which offers monitoring and processing services to BMW Financial and other companies emphasized that none of BMW Financial's systems and databases have been affected by the intrusion. All individuals impacted by the third-party breach have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services for a year by AIS.
Unwarranted access into AIS's systems on February 16 allowed threat actors to pilfer names and other redacted information from a number of BMW Financial Services customers, including two Maine residents, according to AIS, which has already launched an investigation into the network breach alongside cybersecurity experts following the discovery of the incident on February 18. Additional details remain unclear but AIS which offers monitoring and processing services to BMW Financial and other companies emphasized that none of BMW Financial's systems and databases have been affected by the intrusion. All individuals impacted by the third-party breach have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services for a year by AIS.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAttack Vector
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds