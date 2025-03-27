Breach, Data Security

Third-party breach confirmed by StreamElements

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

Widely used cloud-based streaming tools platform StreamElements has disclosed having been impacted by a data breach involving a former third-party service provider nearly a week after information allegedly from 210,000 of its customers had been exposed by the threat actor "victim," who has since removed his BreachForums post, according to BleepingComputer.

"While this incident did not originate within StreamElements systems, we take the security of our customers' data seriously and are actively reaching out to them to assess and address the impact," said StreamElements, which emphasized that none of its servers have been affected by the incident. Data stolen from StreamElements customers, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, was confirmed to be legitimate by Twitch-focused journalist Zach Bussey, who shared in a post on X communications with a member of the hacking group saying that information-stealing malware compromise of a StreamElements employee's account allowed the theft of user data between 2020 and 2024.

Related

Upswing in third-party breaches observed

SiliconAngle reports that third-party compromise accounted for 36% of all data breaches last year, which may still be undervalued due to inadequate reporting and improper classification, highlighting the escalation in vendor-driven attacks.

Almost 500K impacted by Numotion breach

Major U.S. wheelchair and mobility equipment provider Numotion had data from over 494,000 individuals, or its entire customer base, compromised after the breach of certain email accounts from September to November, according to SecurityWeek.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds