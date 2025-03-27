Third-party breach confirmed by StreamElements

Widely used cloud-based streaming tools platform StreamElements has disclosed having been impacted by a data breach involving a former third-party service provider nearly a week after information allegedly from 210,000 of its customers had been exposed by the threat actor "victim," who has since removed his BreachForums post, according to BleepingComputer

"While this incident did not originate within StreamElements systems, we take the security of our customers' data seriously and are actively reaching out to them to assess and address the impact," said StreamElements, which emphasized that none of its servers have been affected by the incident. Data stolen from StreamElements customers, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, was confirmed to be legitimate by Twitch-focused journalist Zach Bussey, who shared in a post on X communications with a member of the hacking group saying that information-stealing malware compromise of a StreamElements employee's account allowed the theft of user data between 2020 and 2024.