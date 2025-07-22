Third-party breach compromises over 25K Mormon Church university students

Cybernews reports that more than 25,000 students at BYUPathway Worldwide, a university supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had their data compromised following a third-party vendor breach last month.
Threat actors who compromised the vendor's account may have accessed students' account IDs, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, addresses, gender, marital status, and religious affiliations, said BYUPW in a breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General's Office, which noted the immediate suspension of the impacted account following the discovery of illicit activity. All individuals impacted by the breach will be given free identity theft protection and credit monitoring services despite the lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of compromised student data. Investigation into the incident alongside external cybersecurity experts and federal law enforcement agencies is already underway, according to the notice, which also emphasized the review of the university's data and IT system security.
Threat actors who compromised the vendor's account may have accessed students' account IDs, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, addresses, gender, marital status, and religious affiliations, said BYUPW in a breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General's Office, which noted the immediate suspension of the impacted account following the discovery of illicit activity. All individuals impacted by the breach will be given free identity theft protection and credit monitoring services despite the lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of compromised student data. Investigation into the incident alongside external cybersecurity experts and federal law enforcement agencies is already underway, according to the notice, which also emphasized the review of the university's data and IT system security.