Thai police warn scam centers on Myanmar border remain active despite crackdown

Reuters reports that scam centers along the Thai-Myanmar border continue to operate despite an ongoing multinational crackdown, with an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people still active, according to leadership at the Royal Thai Police.

General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot of the RTP said that the centers, which generate billions of dollars annually, are part of a larger Southeast Asian network and frequently exploit trafficked individuals, though authorities note that many workers enter voluntarily.

Over 5,200 individuals have been removed from scamming facilities in Myawaddy, a Myanmar town bordering Thailand, since February. Of these, more than 3,500 have been repatriated.

However, investigations indicate that many individuals traveled willingly, contradicting reports that most workers are victims. Analysts suggest some workers only realized they were trafficked after arrival.

The crackdown intensified following the January abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing, prompting China and Thailand to collaborate on dismantling scam operations . Electricity, internet, and fuel supplies have been cut off to affected areas.

Thai authorities are advocating for a multinational coordination center to facilitate repatriation and prosecute those behind the scam networks.