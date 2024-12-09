Texas flags Sirius XM, three others for data privacy law violations

U.S. satellite radio broadcasting firm Sirius XM and the MyRadar, Miles, and Tapestri apps have been warned by the Texas Office of the Attorney General last month regarding user data gathering practices that violated the state's data privacy law, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While Sirius XM has allegedly engaged in the sharing of sensitive user data with unaffiliated third parties and other groups without notifying users and obtaining their consent, the MyRadar weather app, Miles travel rewards app, and Tapestri information rewards app have been accused of failing to secure data sharing permissions and inform users regarding their data privacy rights. MyRadar has been particularly found to have provided extensive data to insurer Allstate's mobility data and analytics subsidiary Arity but its co-founder and CEO Andy Green noted the presence of explicit consent screens on its app. Such a development comes as leading background check service National Public Data was given an administrative subpoena by the state following the massive breach that exposed up to 2.9 billion records.