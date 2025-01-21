Tenex.AI launches AI-powered MDR service for Google Cloud

SiliconAngle reports that cybersecurity startup Tenex.AI has unveiled a managed detection and response service focused on Google Cloud environments.

The company aims to simplify cybersecurity operations for enterprises by offloading key tasks to its service. Tenex’s MDR offering is available in three editions, with the base version comprising cybersecurity systems, workflows, and automated playbooks implemented within customers’ Google Cloud environments, along with training for internal IT teams. The top-end Comprehensive MDR service, meanwhile, includes 24/7 monitoring, breach remediation, and post-incident reports conducted by Tenex cybersecurity professionals. Tenex would also assist in maintaining detection scripts and offer insights into emerging hacking campaigns. The company’s use of artificial intelligence automates many cybersecurity processes, improving response times and reducing manual efforts. Additionally, Tenex retains cybersecurity logs for up to 12 months to support breach investigations. Tenex says it plans to expand its offerings to include regulatory compliance, identity governance, and vulnerability management in the future.