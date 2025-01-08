Tenable urges manual upgrades to Nessus agent amid outages

Tenable has advised its customers to manually update their Nessus vulnerability scanner agents in the wake of widespread outages on December 31 that were caused by flawed differential plugin updates, reports BleepingComputer.

The issue impacted Nessus Agent versions 10.8.0 and 10.8.1 and rendered agents offline in regions including the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Tenable halted plugin updates to contain the problem and later released version 10.8.2 to address the shutdown issue.

"To fix the above issue, all Tenable Vulnerability Management and Tenable Security Center customers running Tenable Nessus Agent version 10.8.0 or 10.8.1 must either upgrade to agent version 10.8.2 or downgrade to 10.7.3," Tenable said in a statement. "If you are using agent profiles for agent upgrades or downgrades, you must perform a separate plugin reset to recover any offline agents." Tenable has provided a manual fix through the 10.8.2 install package, along with a reset script or a nessuscli reset command to restore functionality.