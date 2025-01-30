Tenable to acquire Vulcan Cyber for $150M

Cybersecurity firm Tenable Holdings has announced its planned acquisition of Israel-based Vulcan Cyber for $150 million, reports SiliconAngle.

The deal comprises $147 million in cash and $3 million in restricted stock units and is expected to close by the end of March. Tenable, whose offering has more than 44,000 customers, specializes in identifying software vulnerabilities, excessive user permissions, and neglected employee devices. Vulcan Cyber offers a platform that integrates with various security tools to aggregate and streamline the collection of data on vulnerabilities, including unpatched software. By eliminating duplicate alerts and grouping related issues, the platform simplifies remediation activities for IT teams. It also enhances vulnerability data with threat intelligence and insights from MITRE ATT&CK, providing actionable solutions such as patch recommendations or workarounds. Tenable said it plans to integrate Vulcan’s technology into its platform, leveraging its data connectors to enhance vulnerability analysis. The acquisition is also expected to improve Tenable’s artificial intelligence capabilities, the company said.