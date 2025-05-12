Teams to prevent screenshots in calls

Microsoft is set to roll out a Prevent Screen Capture feature for Teams, aimed at preventing unauthorized screenshots during sensitive meetings, Cyber Security News reports.
Scheduled for global availability in July 2025, the feature will block screen capture attempts by displaying a black screen instead of the actual meeting content, offering a stronger safeguard for confidential information shared in virtual sessions. The update, which applies to Teams on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, will automatically shift users on unsupported platforms to audio-only mode to maintain security. Alongside this, Microsoft will introduce audit logging for screen sharing and control actions in June 2025, giving IT administrators expanded oversight via the Teams Admin Center. These logs will record who initiated or received control during sessions, complete with timestamps and user data. While Microsoft acknowledges that the technology cannot deter all threats, such as external photography, the enhancements reflect the companys ongoing commitment to enterprise security and compliance amid a surge in data-sharing over digital platforms.
