Taiwan faces escalating cyberattacks linked to China

A report issued by the National Security Bureau of Taiwan revealed that the country experienced an average of 2.4 million cyberattacks daily last year, more than double the previous year, with Chinese forces identified as the primary source, according to Tech Times.

The attacks, which targeted key sectors such as telecommunications, transportation, and defense, have disrupted vital government services and heightened concerns about Taiwan’s digital vulnerabilities. The Government Service Network was frequently targeted, while advanced methods including Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks, advanced persistent threats, and backdoor software were used to compromise critical infrastructure like highways, ports, and communication systems. In addition to infrastructure, Taiwanese civil servants' emails were targeted by Chinese hackers, who used social engineering tactics to obtain sensitive information. Taiwan has accused China of employing "grey-zone harassment" to destabilize Taiwan and amplify threats, by timing the cyberattacks with military drills. China has denied its involvement, but the Taiwanese government views the attacks as part of a coordinated strategy to undermine its sovereignty and international standing.