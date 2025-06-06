Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Taiwan alleged to have targeted China with US backing

Microsoft is concerned that a new hacking group targeting Taiwan entities had developed "techniques that could be easily reused in other operations outside the region."
China has accused Taiwan of having operated five advanced persistent threat groups under its Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command following the 2016 elections with the assistance of the U.S., according to The Register.

Government and scientific organizations were primarily targeted by APT-C-01, or Poison Vine, and APT-C-62, or Viola Tricolor, while APT-C-64, or Anonymous 64, APT-C-65, or Neon Porthos, and APT-C-67, or Ursa, sought to compromise websites, critical infrastructure, and video surveillance devices, respectively, a report from China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center alleged. Despite U.S. help, such operations were claimed by the report to be weak due to their dependence on known vulnerabilities and public resources, as well as their poor anti-tracing capabilities. "The clumsy and low-level performance of the DPP authorities and their affiliate hacker groups is as ridiculous as an ant trying to shake a tree," said the report, which was co-authored by the National Engineering Laboratory for Computer Virus Prevention Technology and 360 Digital Security Group.

