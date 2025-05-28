Threat Intelligence

Taiwan blamed for cyberattacks against China

Microsoft is concerned that a new hacking group targeting Taiwan entities had developed “techniques that could be easily reused in other operations outside the region.” (Image Credit: Jeffrey Coolidge)
China has alleged that the Taiwanese government had sponsored a hacking group to compromise a local tech company amid escalating tensions between both countries, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attacks by the purported Taiwanese-backed threat group claimed to have targeted over 1,000 critical networks belonging to government, military, energy, and transportation systems across the country involved widespread cyberespionage combined with low-sophistication hacking tools and techniques, according to the Guangzhou police. The accusations have been vehemently denied by Taiwan's National Security Bureau, which asserted that China has been spreading false information. Beijing was claimed by the bureau to have long been targeting Taiwan with data exfiltration, disinformation, and cognitive warfare operations. Such a development comes months after China's state security ministry identified four individuals purportedly associated with the Taiwanese military who have launched cyberespionage campaigns against the country.

