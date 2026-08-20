Critical Infrastructure Security

T-Mobile cybersecurity staff cut cable to expel Chinese hackers

A T-Mobile retail store is seen Aug. 18, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As reported by Bloomberg, T-Mobile's cybersecurity team successfully identified and removed Chinese hackers from its network in 2024. This incident occurred during a broader campaign by a Chinese government-backed group targeting the telecommunications industry, according to TechCrunch.

The hacking group, identified as Salt Typhoon, compromised hundreds of companies, including major players like AT&T, Verizon, Viasat, Charter, and Windstream. Their objective was to gather phone records and intelligence on senior U.S. government officials. T-Mobile largely avoided a widespread breach by detecting the intrusion early.

After months of searching for suspicious activity, T-Mobile's cybersecurity chief, Jeff Simon, and three colleagues physically cut the cable of a compromised system at a data center in Bellevue, Washington, to sever the hackers' access.

Source: TechCrunch

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