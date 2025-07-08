Sysdig Sage brings AI to real-time threat response

Sysdig has introduced Sysdig Sage, an AI-powered cloud security analyst, to enhance threat detection , investigation, and response across its cloud-native application protection platform, reports Computer Weekly

Designed to operate in real time, Sysdig Sage empowers development and security teams to identify, understand, and remediate cloud risks with speed and clarity. Integrated directly into the Sysdig platform and available to all customers at no additional cost, the tool uses context-aware AI to interpret natural language queries, recommend "high-impact, low-effort" fixes, and automate processes like ticket creation and ownership assignment. Sysdig CTO Loris Degioanni described the tool as "a battle-tested cloud security team" that helps users respond to threats in minutes rather than hours. According to the company, Sysdig Sage enables 76% faster mean time to response by translating security data into actionable insights. As cloud attacks grow faster and more sophisticated, Sysdig aims to outpace adversaries by embedding always-on AI into security workflows that reduce complexity and improve response across the full software lifecycle.