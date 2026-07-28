How AI is turning old data sprawl into a new security risk

COMMENTARY: A few months ago, I asked a security leader at a large organization a simple question: do you know where your most sensitive data actually lives today? The honest answer was no. There were policies in place dictating where the data was supposed to live. However, nobody could point to the real, current location.This knowledge gap is close to universal, and it is the real story behind why artificial intelligence (AI) is suddenly making boards, risk committees, and compliance leaders nervous.
The existing data sprawl problemNot knowing where data lives, or what is known as content sprawl, is not a new problem. All organizations face the slow, invisible accumulation of files, folders, and shared drives that nobody quite owns anymore. When employees leave, they often leave behind orphaned sites or libraries. Almost every project spins up a chat channel that outlives the project. [SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]None of this happened because people were careless. Collaboration tools are built to make sharing frictionless, and most organizations have nothing in their operating rhythm that makes stopping sharing equally easy. Access accumulates and rarely gets cleaned up. Employees often move to the next project without thinking about the data they left behind.For years, this data sprawl was tolerable, because obscurity functioned as a de facto control. A finance folder from years ago might be technically accessible to half a department, but finding it required knowing it existed and digging manually through hundreds of files. This obscurity was never real security. It simply raised the effort required to exploit oversharing high enough that almost nobody bothered.
AI is now finding old dataIf you ask an AI assistant to summarize everything the organization knows about a given account, it will search everything it is permitted to see and return a clean, confident answer, including material only accessible because permissions were never cleaned up. The assistant is not hacking anything. It is using its access exactly as intended, at machine speed, applied to old or poorly understood permissions.
A new data sprawl source: AI itselfAI working as intended is creating a new source of data that needs to be secured. Security teams have spent two decades monitoring how data leaves through email, instant messages, and cloud uploads. Traditional data loss prevention programs are designed to protect those channels. AI assistants have opened another door most organizations do not yet realize is there.
Related reading:
A routine prompt can locate, aggregate, and reproduce sensitive data from a dozen sources in seconds. The output is pasted into an email or presentation, or shared with someone who never had access to the original files. Because no file was downloaded, traditional checkpoints stay silent even though the information moved.The reverse happens too: employees regularly paste customer records, contract language, or source code directly into prompts, not to exfiltrate data but to get work done faster.