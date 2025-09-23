Syncro rolls out cloud backup for MSPs

Managed service provider Syncro has unveiled Syncro Cloud Backup, a new solution designed to safeguard Microsoft 365 and Entra ID environments by enabling rapid data and identity recovery, reports SiliconANGLE

The platform builds on Syncro's IT management capabilities, adding integrated backup and restore features that help managed service providers and IT teams mitigate the growing risks of data loss and cyberattacks tied to identity systems.

Syncro cited IDC research showing that over 40% of organizations experienced unrecoverable SaaS data loss within the past year, with Entra ID frequently targeted.

"Entra ID is the digital backbone of your business identity and if it's compromised in a cyberattack, your entire organization is at risk," said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys.

The service offers granular recovery for files, emails, roles, and policies, with data encrypted and hosted in Azure’s U.S. and Canadian regions to support compliance. Currently in early access with a 14-day free trial, general availability begins October 1.