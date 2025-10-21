Sweet Security named leader in 2025 cloud report

Sweet Security has been named both a Cloud Security Leader and Cloud Application Detection & Response Leader in the 2025 Cloud Security Report by Latio Tech founder James Berthoty, according to GBHackers News

The report identifies the industry's shift from static, posture-based defenses to real-time, runtime-driven cloud security solutions that integrate AI and behavioral analytics.

Berthoty cited Sweet's "power of runtime protection" and its ability to correlate misconfigurations, identity risks, vulnerabilities, and behavioral signals across applications and infrastructure. Sweet's AI-powered platform converts early warning indicators into comprehensive "attack stories," giving teams a unified view of threats and enabling incident resolution in as little as two to five minutes.

Its proprietary LLM technology, SweetX, automates investigations and reduces mean time to resolution to just 205 minutes. Sweet's recognition also reflects its innovations in API-layer threat detection and AI SOC workflows, which enhance visibility across cloud environments and strengthen organizational resilience