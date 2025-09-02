Threat Intelligence, Supply chain
Sweeping Chinese hacking operations to be undone by domestic tech firm use, says FBI official
Widespread Chinese state-backed hacking operations were noted by FBI Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Jason Bilnoski to be vulnerable due to the country's dependence on domestic technology firms for such intrusions, according to CyberScoop. Inadequate state control over such technology companies has allowed the U.S. and its allies to discover and expose the role of Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology and two other firms in Salt Typhoon's sweeping cyberespionage operations over the last four years, said Bilnoski. "They have this unregulated system of using these enabling companies, and it does create a risk between CCP-sanctioned actions and the mistakes by these enabling private companies that they are utilizing," Bilnoski said. Bilnoski also emphasized the continued global crackdown on malicious Chinese cyber operations. "We need the American people, we need our partners around the world to take action here, not just with Salt Typhoon, but with all the indiscriminate actions that the CCP has been undertaking over the last few years," he added.
