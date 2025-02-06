Suspected hacker arrested for attacks on NATO, US Army

Spanish law enforcement has moved to apprehend a prolific threat actor allegedly behind dozens of cyberattacks against NATO, the U.S. Army, Spain's Ministry of Defense, and other critical entities last year, reports BleepingComputer.

Multiple aliases have been leveraged by the hacker in conducting intrusions against the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Guardia Civil, and other public and private entities, which had their data stolen and sold in BreachForums, according to the Spanish police. Despite attempts to evade detection using anonymization tools, law enforcement tracked him down with assistance from Europol, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the National Cryptologic Center. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices and cryptocurrency accounts from his residence. The suspect — currently released but barred from leaving Spain — could be imprisoned for up to 20 years for potential charges of unauthorized system access, data disclosure, and money laundering. Further investigation to determine additional offenses is underway.