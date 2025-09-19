Critical Infrastructure Security

Suspected cyberattack interrupts KrasAvia operations

Data Leaks

Outages have been reported by Russian regional carrier KrasAvia across certain digital services following a suspected cybersecurity incident, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite disruptions to its websites and online ticket sales platform, KrasAvia has not delayed or canceled flights following the incident, which was noted to be similar to a late July cyberattack against Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

Aeroflot was claimed by pro-Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow and Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans, to have had its infrastructure ruined and troves of data stolen as a result of the intrusion.

Even though a screenshot with Aeroflot and KrasAvia logos captioned with a warning of other Russian airline attacks had been posted on the regional Telegram channel Borus, neither Silent Crow nor Cyber Partisans has admitted to breaching KrasAvia.

Such a development comes as cyberattacks against Russia's aviation sector have escalated since its war with Ukraine.

