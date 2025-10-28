Survey finds concerning gap in internet users’ network security

GBHackers News reports that a 2025 Broadband Genie survey revealed a significant gap between what internet users know about network security and what they actually do to protect themselves, with 81% of 3,242 respondents reporting they had never changed their router's default administrator password , and 84% had never updated their router firmware.

The survey also found that 69% of respondents have never changed their WiFi password, and 85% still use the default network names. Although 79% of users know how to change the router settings, 73% do not understand why the changes are necessary, which reflects an ongoing awareness gap. Only 31% regularly check which devices are connected to their networks, and less than half of the respondents have never altered any of the factory settings.

Oliver Devane, senior security researcher at McAfee, warned that routers are the "primary gateway to all connected home devices" and called for coordinated efforts from internet service providers, users, and manufacturers to improve security. Broadband Genie concluded that better education, greater manufacturer transparency, and clearer interfaces are vital to narrowing the divide between awareness and action.