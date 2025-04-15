Supply chain, Cloud Security

Survey finds 95% of IT teams use open source

A new OpenLogic survey of 433 IT professionals shows that open-source software is nearly universal, with 95% of respondents using it and over a quarter reporting substantial growth in usage over the past year, according to a report by Cloud Native Now.

Docker and Kubernetes lead adoption, used by 59% and 39% respectively. Cost reduction (53%), vendor flexibility (33%), and adherence to open standards (28%) are key motivators. However, organizations are hampered by personnel shortages (57%), skills gaps (54%), and limited real-time support (52%). Just 31% report having in-house expertise for their open-source tools.

OpenLogic's Matthew Weier O’Phinney warned of hidden costs tied to expertise and upkeep. Big Data platforms remain a major pain point, with challenges ranging from data integration to governance.

Compliance is another concern: 41% run unsupported EOL software, with the same number failing audits. While 84% must meet compliance standards, only 35% have governance policies in place. Still, 59% regularly scan for vulnerabilities, suggesting a growing maturity in managing open-source risk.

