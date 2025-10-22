Summit Golf Brands allegedly subjected to massive INC Ransom breach

Cybernews reports that major high-end golf apparel and sportswear manufacturer Summit Golf Brands was claimed to have been compromised by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation in an attack that purportedly resulted in the theft of 47 GB of data from its systems.

Despite threatening to expose the data trove stolen from the firm which is the parent of B. Draddy, Zero Restriction, EP New York, and Fairway & Greene with a countdown timer that ends in two days, INC Ransom has yet to provide data samples. Summit Golf Brands has yet to acknowledge INC Ransom's assertions.

More than 230 organizations across various sectors have already been compromised by INC Ransom since its emergence more than two years ago. Among the group's most high-profile victims are Stark Aerospace, Xerox Corporation, Ahold Delhaize, and CNN Indonesia. INC Ransom has also laid claim on North Carolina's City of Thomasville, the UK's City of Leicester, and Scotland's NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health Board.