Immense Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office breach claimed by INC Ransom operation

HackRead reports that the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service group has admitted to compromising Pennsylvania's Office of the Attorney General in a cyberattack last month, which it alleges resulted in the exfiltration of 5.7 TB of data.

Multiple data samples purportedly stolen from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office were posted on INC's leak site. However, such claims have yet to be acknowledged by the state OAG, which only emphasized its refusal to fulfill attackers' ransom demands.

Such an attack against the Pennsylvania OAG was noted by Comparitech Head of Data Research to be the 58th confirmed intrusion against a U.S. government entity so far this year, with the alleged figure of stolen data being the largest stolen from any government organization across the country this year.

INC Ransom has become among the most prolific RaaS operations since its emergence over two years ago, having compromised Ahold Delhaize USA, Dollar Tree, and a pair of National Health Service hospitals within the past 12 months.