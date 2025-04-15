Infiltration of Study Hotels' systems enabled the exfiltration of private and personal confidential information, budget, payroll, client files, taxes, IDs, and finance details, said Play ransomware in a data leak site post on Friday that threatened to leak all the stolen data should the firm pay the demanded ransom by Tuesday. "We will notify your partners and customers... Journalists and others will dig into your documents... Your shares will fall... some organizations will be forced to close," warned Play ransomware. Play ransomware's assertions come as the threat operation was found by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have targeted over 730 organizations since its emergence two years ago, 77 of which have been compromised this year. Attacks conducted by Play ransomware, which counts Krispy Kreme among its most recent targets, involve double extortion, noted an FBI advisory.
Ransomware
Study Hotels allegedly subjected to Play ransomware attack
(Adobe Stock)
Ivy League-catering hotel chain Study Hotels had highly sensitive data purportedly compromised in an attack by the Play ransomware operation, Cybernews reports.
Infiltration of Study Hotels' systems enabled the exfiltration of private and personal confidential information, budget, payroll, client files, taxes, IDs, and finance details, said Play ransomware in a data leak site post on Friday that threatened to leak all the stolen data should the firm pay the demanded ransom by Tuesday. "We will notify your partners and customers... Journalists and others will dig into your documents... Your shares will fall... some organizations will be forced to close," warned Play ransomware. Play ransomware's assertions come as the threat operation was found by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have targeted over 730 organizations since its emergence two years ago, 77 of which have been compromised this year. Attacks conducted by Play ransomware, which counts Krispy Kreme among its most recent targets, involve double extortion, noted an FBI advisory.
