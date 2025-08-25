Study: Firms spend 11 hours probing identity alerts

ITPro reports that security teams are struggling to keep pace with identity-related threats, with new research showing it takes an average of 11 hours to investigate a single alert.
A study by Enterprise Strategy Group, sponsored by Teleport, revealed that fragmented identity ecosystems across cloud services, infrastructure, and applications are creating blind spots that attackers are exploiting. "When it only takes minutes for threat actors to move laterally... 11 hours... simply isn't good enough," warned Teleport CEO Ev Kontsevoy. The report highlights how credential theft, fueled by a 160% surge in compromised credentials this year, now accounts for one in five breaches. Organizations are often forced to use more than 10 tools to trace identity-related issues, slowing response times and amplifying risk. With AI lowering the cost of attacks and driving machine identity complexity, identity security is emerging as a top-five priority for 91% of enterprises. Budgets are growing, but analysts stress unified identity strategies are urgently needed to close gaps.
