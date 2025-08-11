Identity security emerges as federal cyber priority

CyberScoop reports that federal agencies are facing escalating cybersecurity risks as cloud adoption, AI integration, and hybrid work expand the attack surface, making identity security the core of mission assurance.
While tools like password managers and identity governance platforms are common, many agencies struggle with fragmented systems and misaligned investments. AI-driven attacks are outpacing static defenses, requiring adaptive architectures that verify users and devices continuously. Optiv + ClearShark positions itself as a strategic partner, offering tailored identity solutions that integrate existing platforms such as SailPoint, BeyondTrust, Ping, and Okta. Many of its consultants are former federal employees with security clearances, enabling them to align technology with agency missions. In the past 18 months, the company has delivered managed identity services for defense and intelligence sectors, achieving compliance, cost savings, and stronger protections. By piloting solutions before scaling, agencies can modernize securely while closing governance gaps. As threats intensify, identity protection is becoming a mission-critical federal priority.
