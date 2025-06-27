Study: Agentic AI adoption ramps up

Agentic artificial intelligence technology has been launched on a full scale by nearly a third of organizations, which is three times higher than similar adoption during the past two quarters, according to CFO Dive.
Organizations piloting AI agents dropped from 65% to 57% between the first and second quarters of 2025, while the rate of those examining the utility of the technology declined from 25% to 10% during the same period, a KPMG study revealed. While the findings were noted by KPMG Vice Chair of AI and Digital Innovation Steve Chase to indicate the expedited transition of AI agents into production as more corporate leaders aim to leverage the technology for growth and additional value, a separate report from Gartner predicted the cancellation of over 40% agentic AI projects by the end of 2027 amid insufficient risk controls, ambiguous value, and increased costs. "[Organizations] need to cut through the hype to make careful, strategic decisions about where and how they apply this emerging technology," said Gartner Senior Director Analyst Anushree Verma.
