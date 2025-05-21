Threat Intelligence, AI/ML

Strider launches real-time threat detection upgrades

SiliconANGLE reports that Strider Technologies has rolled out major enhancements to its AI-powered threat intelligence engine, Spark, aiming to help organizations counter threats from state-sponsored actors with greater speed and accuracy.

The upgraded platform enables customers to fuse Striders intelligence with their internal data, creating a real-time, outside-in threat model that significantly reduces investigation time from weeks to mere minutes. The enhancements cater to industries, governments, and academic institutions vulnerable to cyber operations targeting sensitive assets like networks and intellectual property. According to CEO Greg Levesque, the volume of online data now demands new approaches to collecting and delivering intelligence. Spark processes billions of data points and delivers actionable insights through a user-friendly, AI-powered interface with natural language capabilities. It also helps pinpoint risks tied to specific individuals, technologies, or organizations, allowing for precision in threat identification. The platform now serves as a key tool for organizations seeking rapid, deep insights into a fast-evolving threat landscape.

