Cyberattack hits Arla Foods production

Major Danish-Swedish multinational dairy producer and farmer-owned cooperative Arla Foods had production operations at its Upahl plant in Germany disrupted following a cyberattack against its local IT network, according to BleepingComputer.

Aside from alerting customers regarding potential delays and cancellations in deliveries amid ongoing efforts to restore the affected facility, Arla has not provided additional details regarding the nature and extent of the intrusion. "...[W]e've been working diligently to restore full operations. We expect to return to normal operations at the site in the next few days. Production at other Arla sites is not affected," said an Arla spokesperson. Such an attack against Arla, which counts Castello, Lurpack, Puck, and Starbucks among its brands, has also not yet been claimed by any ransomware group across extortion portals, resulting in continued uncertainties regarding the identity of the perpetrators and the type of intrusion that hit the firm.

