Identity

Stolen insecure credentials behind most breaches

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

Valid account credentials without multi-factor authentication continued to be the dominant initial access vector in cyberattacks last quarter, accounting for 56% of all cybersecurity incidents during the first three months of 2025, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Vulnerability exploitation and brute force attacks were the next most common initial access techniques harnessed in attacks over the same period, with the FortiOS and FortiProxy race condition authentication bypass flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-55591, leveraged to compromise firewalls, according to Rapid7 research presented at Infosecurity Europe 2025. Threat actors were also found to have exploited exposed remote desktop protocol services, SEO poisoning, and exposed remote monitoring and management tools to infiltrate targeted systems. Additional findings showed that 40% of all attacks during the first quarter involved the BunnyLoader malware-as-a-service loader, which features credential theft and additional malware delivery capabilities. Manufacturing was most targeted by cyber incidents, followed by business services, communications, healthcare, retail, and finance.

 

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

More robust children’s online privacy law sought by FTC chair

Congress has been urged by Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson to bolster its version of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule as the agency intensifies its clampdown on erring websites and service providers under its recently updated COPPA rule, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds