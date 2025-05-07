Startup Tesseral launches with secure auth tools

"Authentication startup Tesseral has officially launched with $3.3 million in seed funding and a mission to simplify secure access for B2B software firms, reports SiliconAngle

Designed for SaaS developers, Tesseral’s open-source platform aims to eliminate the need for in-house authentication builds by offering enterprise-grade tools that support standards like SAML and SCIM. Co-founder and CEO Ned O’Leary emphasized that “authentication isn’t going anywhere,” stressing that agile teams should not waste time reinventing security infrastructure. The platform caters to full-stack developers with basic security know-how, offering streamlined, secure integration for multitenant applications. Tesseral’s tools are built with secure defaults and minimal setup, helping businesses navigate complex permission models without extensive coding or deep security expertise. The funding round was backed by notable investors including Y Combinator, Jessica Livingston, Paul Graham, and former tech executives from Segment, Gem, and Stairwell. With this backing, Tesseral hopes to become the go-to solution for authentication challenges in fast-paced B2B environments."