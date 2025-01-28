AI/ML, Cloud Security

Stargate Project unveiled for world’s largest AI infrastructure

AI Sphere: A glowing red AI logo illuminates a futuristic, sci-f

(Adobe Stock)

President Donald Trump has introduced the Stargate Project, an initiative that is promised to be the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure undertaking in history, IEEE Spectrum reports.

The plan involves up to $500 billion in private sector investments, with an initial $100 billion earmarked for 2025, to establish a nationwide network of data centers. Partnering companies, including OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, are poised to transform the cloud computing ecosystem through the undertaking, but experts are debating its long-term implications.

Advocates highlight Stargate’s potential to revolutionize the cloud landscape by creating unprecedented compute capacity. Shelly Palmer, a technology consultant, argues that the initiative will provide the United States with a competitive edge, ushering in economic opportunities as businesses gain access to advanced AI infrastructure. However, skeptics such as AI critic Gary Marcus caution that profitability and benefits for the broader public remain speculative. Energy demands pose a critical challenge, with experts noting that AI infrastructure could strain an already stressed power grid. Industry leaders are advocating for clean energy expansion and grid modernization to support the projected growth in electricity consumption. Data center providers are optimistic about the project spurring global innovation but urge for a wider distribution of data capacity worldwide.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Widespread cyberattack prompts DeepSeek to limit registrations

DeepSeek — which caused a significant U.S. stock market sell-off after being touted to have at least similar performance to U.S.-developed AI models but at a much lower price tag — is suspected to have had its API and Web Chat platform subjected to a distributed denial-of-service attack.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds