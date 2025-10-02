Splunk, ASD launch CTIS cyber plug-in

Splunk has announced a partnership with the Australian Signals Directorate to launch a new plug-in connecting its Enterprise Security platform to ASD's Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing system, which will become mandatory for federal agencies in July 2025, Security Brief Australia reports.

The integration enables real-time exchange of cyber threat intelligence across government and industry, aimed at improving detection and accelerating response times. According to Splunk, it is only the second company to achieve this integration with ASD. Marc Caltabiano, Splunk's Group Vice President for Australia and New Zealand, said only 3% of organizations in the country are fully cyber-ready, with downtime costing the economy AU$86 billion annually.

The plug-in will also be available to critical infrastructure operators in the private sector. Alongside the launch, Splunk announced its Observability Cloud has achieved an IRAP PROTECTED assessment, further strengthening trust in its offerings.

ASDs Stephanie Crowe said closer government-industry collaboration is vital to "make Australia a harder target."