Spanish police arrest individual in connection with data leak from state organizations

Coverage from Bleeping Computer indicates that the Spanish National Police has arrested an individual suspected of leaking sensitive personal data belonging to members of key state organizations, including the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE). The leak posed significant national security risks due to the exposure of individuals within critical government entities.

The arrested individual is accused of disseminating data from entities such as the State Attorney General's Office, INCIBE, the National Police, the Civil Guard, and the National Security Council. Authorities seized electronic devices during a residence search, which are being analyzed for forensic evidence. The investigation began after the mass dissemination of data was detected, creating an immediate risk to the affected individuals and institutions.

While the police have not confirmed if the arrested person was responsible for breaching the portals, INCIBE previously stated they were not directly compromised but were targeted in a doxing operation. Potential data sources include past breaches and credential dumps. The threat group "Police-ESP-Doxed" has been linked to similar leaks. The ongoing examination of seized devices may lead to further arrests.