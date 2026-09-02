NASCIO urges Congress to reauthorize grant program and address AI governance

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) is urging Congress to reauthorize the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP), according to a recent report by StateScoop.

NASCIO's executive director, Doug Robinson, outlined three federal priorities in a letter to congressional leaders: reauthorizing the SLCGP, reauthorizing FirstNet, and preserving states' authority in artificial intelligence governance. The SLCGP expired in September 2025, and despite previous bipartisan efforts, it has not been renewed. This comes amid a withdrawal of federal support for state and local cyber operations, including the partial defunding of the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC).

A coalition including NASCIO recently requested $300 million for the SLCGP's upcoming year, emphasizing that 80% of funds must go to local governments. FirstNet, a public safety communications network, also requires reauthorization by February 2027. Regarding AI, NASCIO advocates for federal policies that respect state autonomy and avoid broad preemption of state laws, citing concerns over executive orders and congressional efforts to limit state regulatory power.