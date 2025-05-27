Spain reportedly behind Careto hacking operation

TechCrunch reports that the Spanish government was noted by former Kaspersky researchers to have been behind the Careto hacking group, also known as The Mask, which was initially identified to have mostly targeted the Cuban government more than a decade ago.
Attacks by the group had also been aimed at organizations across 30 other countries, including Algeria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Libya, Spain, and the UK, according to a 2014 Kaspersky report, which noted the Careto malware to have been in the wild since 2007 but did not formally attribute the threat to Spain. "It wasn't broadcast because I think they didn't want to out a government like that. We had a strict 'no attribution' policy at Kaspersky. Sometimes that policy was stretched but never broken," said a former Kaspersky researcher. Neither the Spanish Ministry of Defense nor the Cuban government has provided comment on such a development.
