Underground forum tutorial simplifies vulnerability exploitation for novice hackers

A forum thread titled "Hacking for Profit. Working method" offers a rare glimpse into how underground communities share information about vulnerability exploitation and hacking techniques in a tutorial format, according to a recent report by Bleeping Computer.

The tutorial, authored by a hacker known as "Hercules" and documented by cybersecurity company Flare, breaks down the process of scanning, detecting, exploiting, and monetizing vulnerabilities into actionable steps. It emphasizes the use of accessible tools like the Nuclei framework and downplays the need for advanced programming skills, making it appealing to beginners. The method outlines several monetization strategies: approaching the victim for payment, selling the vulnerability on underground markets, or directly exploiting it for data theft or access.

Flare researchers observed the tutorial's significant impact, with multiple reposts across forums and numerous users seeking private guidance, indicating its effectiveness in lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring cybercriminals. This accessibility, rather than novel technical exploits, is highlighted as the tutorial's main strength, demonstrating how cybercrime capabilities can scale through simplification and practical mentorship.