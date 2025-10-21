South Korea arrests repatriated online scam suspects

The Korean National Police Agency has arrested nearly 50 of 64 South Koreans who were repatriated from Cambodia on allegations of working for online scam operations The Associated Press reports.

Arrest warrants have already been issued for 49 people, while 10 others are awaiting review, according to Korean police. Five were released, with details withheld pending investigation. Authorities are determining whether the suspects joined scam networks voluntarily or were coerced.

Investigators said four returnees reported being beaten and forced to work in Cambodian scam centers. The alleged schemes include voice phishing, romance scams, and fake investment pitches that targeted South Koreans.

The case has sparked public calls for Seoul to better protect citizens from trafficking into overseas scam operations. Officials estimate that about 1,000 South Koreans remain trapped in Cambodian scam centers.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said 10 more South Koreans were recently detained in Cambodia and two rescued, with all expected to return home later this week.