Phishing, Threat Intelligence

Sophisticated credential exfiltrating phishing kits with real-time validation emerge

Privacy concept: computer keyboard with Key icon and word Phishing on enter button background, 3d render

(Adobe Stock)

Increasingly targeted credential exfiltration attacks have been deployed by threat actors through precision-validated phishing, which leverages real-time email validation to ensure that only active addresses are given the fake login pages, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Attacks facilitating precision-validated credential theft one of which involved email redirection to Wikipedia and other sites entailed the exploitation of legitimate email verification APIs to allow instant email address confirmation, as well as the concealment of malicious scripts that alert attacker servers and conduct email validation prior to password prompting, according to a Cofense report. With non-matching emails dismissed by intrusions using the technique, malicious activity could not be detected by automated crawlers,, sandbox environments, and other defenses. Investigation into such attacks is also being hampered by seemingly harmless phishing pages, said researchers, who have urged organizations to implement anomaly detection and behavioral analytics to avert potential compromise.

Related

Lovable AI most likely to be harnessed in phishing

Lovable AI most likely to be harnessed in phishing App building generative artificial intelligence platform Lovable was significantly more vulnerable to being jailbroken to facilitate phishing campaigns, compared with Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT large language models, having scored the lowest on VibeScamming tests, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDomain HijackingHybrid AttackInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds