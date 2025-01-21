Malware, Threat Intelligence, Data Security

Solana private key exfiltration facilitated by illicit npm packages

A popular npm software package with millions of downloads per week is vulnerable to account takeover. (Image Credit: SARINYAPINNGAM via Getty Images)
Malicious npm packages typosquatting widely used libraries have been leveraged to facilitate covert Solana private key exfiltration through Gmail's SMTP servers, Security Affairs reports.

Threat actor solana-web-stable-huks' "solana-transaction-toolkit" and "solana-stable-web-huks" packages — which have amassed more than 130 downloads — not only compromised Solana private keys through Nodemailer but also enabled the automated transfer of 98% of the targeted cryptocurrency wallets' assets to an attacker-controlled Solana address, according to a Socket analysis. Other Solana tool-impersonating packages have been published by the same attacker under the aliases "moonshot-wif-hwan" and "Diveinprogramming." Such findings should prompt more rigorous package verification processes and enhanced private key access controls, said Socket researchers. "Whenever possible, use dedicated or temporary environments for testing third-party scripts, isolating potentially harmful code from your primary systems. Finally, monitor network traffic for unusual outbound connections, particularly those involving SMTP services, since even otherwise benign Gmail traffic can be used to exfiltrate sensitive information," the report said.

Related

Novel Android malware leveraged by DoNot Team

Installation of Tanzeem or Tanzeem Update triggers a bogus chat page containing a "Start Chat" button, which when clicked would lure targets into permitting accessibility permissions as the app seeks permissions enabling contact, call log, location, account information, and external storage file exfiltration activities, according to an analysis from Cyfirma.

Trojanized images leveraged in separate malware campaigns

Both campaigns involved the distribution of malicious emails purporting to be invoices, purchase orders, or quotation requests with attachments, which when opened triggers a PowerShell script fetching the trojanized image and executing a .NET-based loader to launch the payloads.

Related Events

