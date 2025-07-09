As AI-driven SOCs become more prevalent in cybersecurity operations, the MCP Server enables real-time, natural-language interactions between AI agents and SOCRadar's threat data, APIs, and services. Rather than navigating complex interfaces or memorizing workflows, security teams can issue simple, contextual commands like "Show me critical assets exposed to the latest Citrix vulnerability." The server then dynamically processes the query and delivers actionable insights, reports, or enriched threat intelligence. Designed to support integration with autonomous systems and internal AI agents, MCP allows seamless enrichment of indicators of compromise, execution of CVE lookups, and the triggering of playbooks, without the need for rigid APIs. According to SOCRadar, this approach transforms its platform into a responsive analyst-like assistant, helping teams reduce tool fatigue and accelerate decision-making.
SOCRadar launches MCP server for AI-driven SOCs
SOCRadar has launched its MCP Server, a secure interface designed to streamline how AI systems access and interact with the company's extended threat intelligence platform, according to The Fast Mode.
As AI-driven SOCs become more prevalent in cybersecurity operations, the MCP Server enables real-time, natural-language interactions between AI agents and SOCRadar's threat data, APIs, and services. Rather than navigating complex interfaces or memorizing workflows, security teams can issue simple, contextual commands like "Show me critical assets exposed to the latest Citrix vulnerability." The server then dynamically processes the query and delivers actionable insights, reports, or enriched threat intelligence. Designed to support integration with autonomous systems and internal AI agents, MCP allows seamless enrichment of indicators of compromise, execution of CVE lookups, and the triggering of playbooks, without the need for rigid APIs. According to SOCRadar, this approach transforms its platform into a responsive analyst-like assistant, helping teams reduce tool fatigue and accelerate decision-making.
